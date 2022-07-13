Greensand Trust appealing for volunteers to take part in Youth Ranger Scheme near Leighton Buzzard

Local environmental charity The Greensand Trust is looking for young people aged 13 to18 to take part in the latest of its Youth Ranger Schemes coming this autumn to Rushmere Country Park, near Leighton Buzzard.

The scheme is a perfect opportunity for young people interested in conservation and the environment to learn new skills, gain valuable work experience and a recognised environmental award, while having fun and making a difference to the environment and the local community.

Greensand Trust Chief Executive Gill Welham said: “Our previous Youth Ranger schemes have been incredibly successful and it’s been a pleasure to see the young participants gain valuable skills and knowledge as they become involved.

2021 Youth Ranger tree planting at Clophill Lakes.

"We’re proud to be able to offer this as our 6th Youth Ranger Scheme, helping a new generation of young people act as volunteers, while receiving valuable training and an insight into what’s involved in a career caring for the environment.”

Starting in September over six months, youth rangers will be required for two sessions per month, including one weekend and one evening.

They will plan, take part in and lead practical conservation projects which could be anything from planting trees and creating trails, to making bird and bat boxes. They will also work with other conservation volunteers in the park and gain a John Muir Award - an environmental award scheme focusing on discovering and conserving wild places.

This scheme will be based at the Trust’s Rushmere Country Park in Heath and Reach and will involve practical tasks on a number of our other sites and nature reserves in the same area.

Although the scheme starts in the autumn, places are limited, so now’s the time to apply to join the scheme.

To find out more or to sign up, please call 01234 743666 or email: [email protected]

Local companies can sponsor the Youth Ranger Scheme which is one of a number of corporate sponsorship opportunities on offer at The Greensand Trust – for more details, please visit www.greensandtrust.org/corporate-sponsorship