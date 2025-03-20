Grieving family demand answers after Leighton Buzzard grandmother's jewellery goes missing at hospital

The Edwards family – Suzanne pictured left. Picture: Edwards Family / SWNS

A grieving family is demanding answers after a grandmother's cherished jewellery went missing after she died unexpectedly in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzanne Edwards, 71, and from Leighton Buzzard, died from sepsis in November 2024 following her diagnosis of a kidney stone.

Soon after her death, her family realised her jewellery worth thousands of pounds – three necklaces and four bracelets – were missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family say Bedford Hospital, where she was treated, has told them the jewellery hasn't been found following an investigation.

The missing jewellery. Picture: Edwards Family Handout / SWNS

The family has now reported the incident to the police and the Parliamentary and Health Services Ombudsman.

Her daughter Stacey Edwards said: “Once the shock had set in, we realised we hadn’t been given mum’s jewellery. We’re very upset about the jewellery – not because of its cost but because of its sentimental value.

"More than anything, it shouldn’t have gone missing in the first place. We feel very disappointed and let down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzanne was initially admitted to Milton Keynes Hospital on November 29 with left-sided pain, a urinary tract infection and severe sickness.

The grandmother-of-two was discharged but her condition worsened and she was taken to Bedford Hospital the next day.

A scan revealed a 7mm kidney stone and and she died from sepsis following an operation that morning.

Stacey said: “We’ve contacted the hospital multiple times and were initially told things were being looked into. After chasing it up, we’re now being told they cannot place it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They weren’t overly sympathetic and didn’t come back to us proactively with updates. We had to keep chasing them and asking what stage they were at.

“They claim to have conducted an investigation, but we have no confidence in their search. Some of the details they provided were incorrect, such as stating she arrived in an ambulance when she didn’t.

"We don’t believe they followed the proper process, and we don’t think they have the right records to show who dealt with our mum and where her jewellery was taken.”

The family turned to appeal on Facebook and said they heard similar stories of 'lost' jewellery at Bedford Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family has described Suzanne as “an unbelievably kind and caring woman with a wicked sense of humour and fun”.

She leaves behind her husband, two children and two granddaughters.

Stacey added: “We’re finding it hard to put into words how devastated we are. We just cannot believe this has happened.

"Mum never took off her jewellery, whether she was out gardening, cleaning the fishpond or having lunch. We have looked back at so many photos over the years, and it’s always the same jewellery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Lees, Chief Nurse at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Firstly, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Suzanne Edwards during this incredibly difficult time.

"We do recognise dealing with such matters is the last thing a family should be doing while coping with the loss of a loved one.

"We take any concerns regarding patient belongings very seriously.

"Unfortunately, despite a full investigation and search, we were unable to locate the missing items.

"We understand this remains a distressing situation for the family and are committed to providing any further support and information as part of any police investigation that may be carried out.”