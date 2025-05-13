Guinness World Record for life-saving dog Sharwood from Eaton Bray

Sharwood with his Guinness World Record. Picture: Pet Blood Bank

This heroic pup isn’t just a good boy – he’s a life saving world record holder.

Sharwood, an eight-year-old Gordon Setter, has set the Guiness World Record for most blood donations by a dog.

Every donation can save up to four lives – meaning that with 43 donations under his collar, Sharwood could have saved an incredible 170 dogs.

Sharwood, who lives with his owner Sue Mitchell in Eaton Bray, has been donating blood since 2017 and is charity Pet Blood Bank UK’s top dog when it comes to giving blood.

Sharwood and Sue with Pet Blood Bank team. Picture: Pet Blood Bank

The pawsome pup even made it to the finals of the Kennel Club Hero Dog Award.

Proud Sue explained: ‘Many people don’t realise that, just like humans, dogs sometimes need emergency blood transfusions. We started bringing our dogs to donation sessions years ago, and it’s been an incredible experience knowing Sharwood has helped so many others.

"To know that he’s saved so many lives is amazing. We have the record proudly displayed in pride of place in our home.

"One of my own dogs almost needed a transfusion recently, so I truly understand how vital this service is. We’ll always do what we can to help, but above all, Sharwood is a beloved member of our family.”

Pet Blood Bank UK runs donation sessions across the country, collecting and storing blood to send out to veterinary practices when urgently needed.

Sharwood reached his official record after 40 donations, weighing in at a total of 22.5kg of donated blood. Since receiving the record, he has given three more times and is expected to hit 45 donations before he puts his paws up and retires in the summer.

Nicole Osborne from Pet Blood Bank UK said: “It is a huge honour to have Sharwood and Sue’s commitment to donating blood recognised with this incredible record. We are consistently blown away by the support of our community and their dedication to helping save lives.

"Thousands of dogs every year need lifesaving blood transfusions, our aim is to ensure the blood they need is always available, and Sharwood has more than played his part in this mission.”

Pet Blood Bank UK is calling for more owners to consider their dogs becoming donors. To qualify, dogs must be:

> Aged between 1 and 8

> Over 25kg

> Fit, healthy, and confident

Dogs receive a health check from a vet before lying on their side for five to ten minutes to donate approximately 450ml of blood.

They are then showered in treats, fuss, and attention from the Pet Blood Bank team and get a goody bag and toy to take home.

Visit www.petbloodbankuk.org to find out more.