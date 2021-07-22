Guitarist Will Ludford living the dream in Leighton Buzzard as he releases new album

Most people dream of returning to their hometown and roots at some time... and that dream came true for blues/rock guitarist Will Ludford who has just released his new album.

Originally from Doggett Street, Will left Leighton Buzzard at the age of 20, packed his guitar and joined a band in London. Before he left Will worked and wrote songs with local chart toppers The Barron Knights and has fond memories of working with them as he says he learned so much from the band.

When in London, he soon got a job in a band which led to doing various guitar session work at Chalk Farm Studios and Olympic Studios London and Corn Mill Studios Cornwall.

Will with his new album

Working in the studio he wrote the Europe chart song Indian Dancer for Abacus and remains friends with them to this day and still plays guitar on some tracks.

In his career Will has worked with people such as Tiny Tim, Alton Ellis, George Harrison, The Detroit Emeralds, members of chart-topping band Liquid Gold, Buzz, Taylor Studios, Laurel Canyon, Sneaky Pete Kleinow, and more.

In 2014, Will was voted guitarist of the year by XLR Radio Europe, with his idol Jimi Hendrix coming second.

Will says music has changed so much and musicians now record at home instead of big expensive studios and this gave Will his opportunity to return home.

Now he has released his new album All I Wanted Is You on his Big Buzzard Record Label. He wrote all 10 tracks and the single from the album has already entered several radio top ten charts.

It’s on sale on Amazon, iTunes/Apple Music. and all download shops. Locals can buy the album from Black Circle Records in Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard.