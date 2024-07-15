Happily Ever After: 30 pictures of family fun at Leighton-Linslade Carnival

On Saturday (July 13) residents lined the streets to wave the eagerly-anticipated procession through the town, with both young and old admiring the fairytale-themed costumes.

At Parson's Close Recreation Ground, residents were treated to a number of special performances from local groups, from Jiu Jitsu and dancing, to singing and theatre schools.

Carnival chair, Councillor Mark Freeman, said: "It went very well. People enjoyed the rides, the showcases, and the stallholders said that they were all well supported.

"The procession was wonderful, and the floats that we had, a huge amount of work had gone into them. People on the streets seemed to be enthusiastic; there was lots of waving and cheering.

"I'd like to give a special mention to everybody who took part, to S&J Pearce who supplied the vehicles, to everyone who came along, and to our team [Leighton-Linslade Carnival Committee] - it's all done by volunteers who get together to provide this event for the town."

The procession winners were as follows: the Schools section was won by Clipstone Brook Lower School, closely followed in second place by Pulford VA Lower School.

The Open section was won by Booklands Club, with Ocean Treasures LGBTQIA+ in second place, and Reclaim Life in third place.

The Walking section was won by Leighton Buzzard Ramblers, with TS Ocean Naval Cadets in second place.

The Children’s Organisations section was won by Macintyre Wingrave, with Leighton Linslade Division Girlguiding in second place.

The Doreen Rolls Memorial Shield - for the entry with the highest score for enthusiasm - was won by Pulford VA Lower School.

The Peter Lymbery Memorial Shield - for the entry with the highest overall score - was won by Clipstone Brook Lower School.

Encouraging people to take part next year, Councillor Freeman added: "It's a fun day and there's a degree of hard work that goes into it. It's lots of fun for people to take part in, it's a good atmosphere, and it's the longest-running community event in the town.

"A lot of towns don't have carnivals anymore and it's down to the people of the town to keep them going!"

Please email any suggestions for the 2025 theme to: [email protected] by July 31.

1 . Leighton-Linslade Carnival Leighton-Linslade Carnival: there were smiles and sunshine on Saturday. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

2 . The Carnival Court Senior Carnival Princess Angel-Rose (centre); Carnival Princess Sasha (left); and Carnival Prince Joseph (right). Image: Leighton-Linslade Carnival. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

3 . Alice in Wonderland Clipstone Brook Lower School won the schools section. Photo: Tony Margiocchi