The council is asking for views on polling stations

Ever thought there were easier places for you to cast your vote in elections?

Central Bedfordshire Council is reviewing its polling districts, polling places and polling stations.

The review is an ideal opportunity for electors, community groups and other interested people to share their opinions on the existing polling district boundaries, polling place and stations and, where possible, suggest alternative solutions.

To have your say, fill out a questionnaire online at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations

The consultation is open from 5 March until 23 April 2024.

Residents can also get a paper copy of the questionnaire by post or e-mail at: Electoral Services, Priory House, Monks Walk, Chicksands SG17 5TQ or [email protected]