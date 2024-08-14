Have your say on council’s plan for young people across Central Bedfordshire

Central Beds Council is seeking feedback on its plan for young people

A survey for young people, parents, carers and professionals who work with children, has begun – and Central Beds Council wants your views.

The council’s current Children and Young People's Plan runs from 2022 to 2025. It outlines five priorities to ensure that every child in Central Bedfordshire has the best possible start to life and explains how services work together to support young people reach their goals.

The council is now updating the plan for 2025 to 2028, working closely with Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), East London Foundation Trust (ELFT), Cambridgeshire Community Services (CCS), SNAP Parent Carer Forum and Bedfordshire Police.

It has released three questionnaires, one for children and young people, one for parents and carers and a third for professionals who work with children, to find out what is important to children and young people and what support they might need. It also aims to find out whether the current priorities in the plan are still fit for purpose or should change.

Cllr Steve Owen, executive member for children and families, said: “The needs of young people are constantly evolving, and to ensure we can offer the right support to them, we need to ensure our plans reflect their needs. As we start to think about our Children and Young People's Plan for the next three years, it’s important we seek input to ensure it remains relevant and effective. That’s why we are asking parents, carers and professionals to have their say, as well as young people.”

Click here to take part in the survey; the closing date is Sunday, September 8.