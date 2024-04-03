Have your say on polling districts, polling places and polling stations in Central Bedfordshire​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have your say on a review of Central Bedfordshire Council’s polling districts, polling places and polling stations.

A spokesperson for Central Beds Council said: “The review is an ideal opportunity for electors, community groups and other interested people to share their opinions on the existing polling district boundaries, polling place and stations and, where possible, suggest alternative solutions.”

Anyone interested in getting involved can fill out a questionnaire online via the council website.

Alternatively, people can also get a paper copy of the questionnaire by post or email at: Electoral Services, Priory House, Monks Walk, Chicksands SG17 5TQ or email: [email protected]

The council’s General Purposes Committee will then consider all representations and submit the final polling district and polling place scheme for Central Bedfordshire. This scheme will then be considered by Full Council in July 2024 for approval.

The consultation is open until April 23.

> A Polling district is an area created by the division of a ward into smaller parts, within which a polling place is established. In areas with parishes, each parish should be its own polling district.

> A Polling place is a building or area in which polling stations will be located. As far as possible, these should be situated within the polling district for which they are designated. In exceptional circumstances, the polling place may be designated outside the polling district.