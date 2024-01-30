Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People living in Central Bedfordshire are being invited to have their say on a new strategy that outlines how the council will support people to access education throughout their lives.

The new ‘Skills for All’ strategy aims to ensure that everyone can access quality education. It outlines how the council will support residents from childhood, helping them continuously acquire new knowledge and skills and contribute to the growth of Central Bedfordshire.

The strategy outlines four key priorities: Foundational – supporting children in the Early Years, up to four years old; pathways to achievement – supporting children between five and 16 as they begin their journey through school; future workforce – how the council will help people remain in education, employment and training; and supporting learners and schools – focussing on how the council will support schools to attract and retain teachers and support staff, ensuring a quality education for all.

Cllr Hayley Whitaker, executive member for families, education and children, said: "Developing the Skills for All strategy is a commitment to investing in a brighter future for Central Bedfordshire’s children. By fostering a culture of continuous learning from an early age and making sure that all children have access to a high-quality education, we are empowering the next generation with the tools they need to thrive. Education is the cornerstone of progress, and our strategy will help us ensure that every child has the opportunity to unlock their full potential."

Cllr Steven Watkins, executive member for business, housing and public assets, said: “By helping people to have the right skills, we not only help them to secure good jobs, but also make sure that Central Bedfordshire is a place where people can earn a decent living, without needing to move elsewhere. Our strategy supports our area by ensuring that our residents have the support they need and are ready to contribute to local businesses that will support Central Bedfordshire's success in the years ahead."

The council has now launched a consultation, seeking views from the public about the draft strategy to help refine it before it’s implemented. To read the full draft strategy and give your feedback visit the council's website