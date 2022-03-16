Have your say on the future of policing in Bedfordshire

PCC Festus Akinbusoye

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye has launched his Annual Survey to the people of the county.

The survey, launched today, gives residents an opportunity to give feedback on their views and experiences across different aspects of policing.

Mr Akinbusoye said “One of my statutory duties is to consult and engage with members of the public. However, I don’t just see this as a requirement.

“Something that I am absolutely passionate about and is crucial to me, is involving the residents of Bedfordshire in my research and plans.

“Putting people at the heart of policing is not about me making decisions, it’s about hearing from you. Your opinion matters a lot to me, and I value your feedback, good and bad, as it helps us to shape the future of policing in Bedfordshire.

“I thank you in advance for taking the time to complete this short survey and I look forward to sharing the responses and outcomes with you.”

The survey includes questions asking for residents’ views on local priorities from the PCC’s Police and Crime Plan when it comes to policing, the crime types they are most affected by and the services they have had access to, including Bedfordshire Victim Care Services (BVCS). It also covers questions around community policing and hubs as well as specialist services and tackling the causes of crime.

The survey is also accessible via the Commissioner’s website (http://www.bedfordshire.pcc.police.uk). The results will help the Commissioner’s Office, police, and partners to better understand issues at a local level and aid positive changes for Bedfordshire.

The survey closes on March 31. Following the survey, all the data will be collated, and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) will publish a report on the website in late April.