The head of a Leighton Buzzard school placed in special measures has quit a month after the Ofsted report was published.

In a letter to parents dated October 31, interim headteacher Catrin O’Callaghan said: “I am writing to inform you that, due to personal circumstances, Sarah Winter has resigned from the post of Head Teacher at Gilbert Inglefield Academy, with immediate effect.

"As a school community, we are thankful for her service over the past year and wish her the best for the future.

“Following discussion with the joint chairs of the governing body, I am pleased to announce my appointment as interim Head Teacher until the end of this academic year. In this role, I will be working closely with staff, a restructured senior leadership team and our consultant executive Head Teacher, Bex Howe, to effect rapid improvement in all areas of the school.

“I am looking forward to working in partnership with all parents, carers and stakeholders to raise standards, ensure progress and to provide the best possible learning experience for all children in our care.

“Thank you for your continued support as we move the school forward.”

Last month the LBO reported Gilbert Inglefield Academy had been placed in special measures following its Ofsted inspection in June.

It was rated inadequate for overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

The school, in Vandyke Road, was rated Good in November but warned it faced being downgraded if it didn’t improve.

The report said the school “is failing to give its pupils an acceptable standard of education and the persons responsible for leading, managing or governing the school are not demonstrating the capacity to secure the necessary improvement in the school.

"Pupils are not always happy, as bullying and incidents of discrimination are commonplace. They know that, although they can find someone who will try to help, not all staff do. Therefore, some pupils do not report concerns as, in their view, doing so makes little difference.

A letter from the school to parents sent last month, signed by headteacher Sarah Winter and co-chairs of the governing bodies, stated: “We are hugely disappointed with the outcome which we feel does not reflect the progress that has been made in the last 12 months. Our deepest disappointment with the report is that the vast majority of our students come to school with a fantastic attitude to learning; they are respectful, courteous and a pleasure to teach and this report does not reflect their endeavours.”

It further stated: “Ofsted visited our school in September 2022 – two weeks in the new school year and start of Mrs Winter’s tenure as headteacher. A Section 5 inspection was conducted and Ofsted recognised and agreed the school has accurately evaluated its strengths and weaknesses and were clear what its priorities were for the coming years. The outcome of the inspection was that the school would be inspected again within the next 18 months.”

However, it agreed that "the pace of change to date has not been fast enough".