Healthcare plan for Leighton-Linslade branded 'sticking plaster' solution

Focusing future healthcare provision for Leighton Buzzard at the Bassett Road health centre would be “a sticking plaster solution”, rather than “a long-term fix”, a meeting heard.

An extraordinary meeting of Central Bedfordshire Council’s social care, health and housing overview and scrutiny committee was convened to consider an outline business case for local health service improvements by BLMK integrated care board (ICB).

This business case “determines further improvements to the health centre as the most viable course of action that could be funded by the sale of the Vandyke Road land” in the town.

“Building a new health facility is unaffordable, with an estimated £3m shortfall in capital funding and significant ongoing running costs,” said a report to councillors.

The ICB is working with NHS Property Services “to explore using focused and time-limited capital funding from central government” to create more clinical rooms within the premises”.

Representing the Leighton Linslade health matters group, David Messum referred to “a business case in which we’re seeing significant reductions in the options around budgets, scope and location choices”.

He suggested Leighton Buzzard and the one million residents of the BLMK ICB region are “involved in a massive health provision experiment, with pharmacy first, same day appointment and eConsult all rolled out in quick succession, and limited patient participation”.

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade North councillor Kevin Pughe described Bassett Road as “no way suitable for a long-term fix because of the nearby school, limited parking and lack of public transport”, adding: “It would just be a sticking plaster solution for a few years.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey warned: “I’m terrified of being stuck in these conversations in five years’ time, when we’ve ill people desperately needing a next day appointment, but can’t get one.

“I’d prefer a less good solution, rather than nothing for a few years. I’m really concerned that land south of the High Street is dismissed in the report.”

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion explained: “We’ve been having this discussion for decades.

“We’ve congestion and the housebuilding. But where are the extra services, and how much did the business case cost?” he asked.

ICB associate director of estates Nikki Barnes replied “more than £100,000”, while offering an exact figure in writing.

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay, who chairs the committee, said: “The idea our health bodies can’t commit to future expenditure to provide the service our ageing population needs I find mind boggling.

“We’ve thousands of homes being built, the population is growing, people are getting older and we’ll need more services. I just despair to be honest.”

Ms Barnes added: “We’ve had to deliver an efficiency programme in excess of £25m this year. Next year it has to be more than £140m.

“Making further improvements to the health centre is definitely not without challenges, particularly over the amount of parking.

“There’s a lack of a single solution meeting the needs and aspirations of stakeholders, while remaining deliverable and affordable. I know it falls short of what the local community would like.”