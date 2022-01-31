Heath and Reach businesswoman launches Podcasting for Entrepreneurs

A Heath and Reach businesswoman is celebrating the launch of her third programme 'Podcasting for Entrepreneurs'.

British Podcast Award judge and PodFest speaker, Anna Parker Naples, created the show as part of her mission to "reduce the gap between the professional audio world and the business world".

Just four hours after it’s release, it was ranked in the top 100 business podcasts, above American entrepreneur Jordan Belfort, and it is currently sitting at no.1 in the marketing categories and 14 in the business charts. Listen to it here.

Anna Parker Naples.

Anna, 44, said: “There is no doubt that the podcast industry is booming with over 2.5million podcasts now live, yet it’s clear there’s still heavy resistance to tapping into the huge opportunity here from many business owners - and it’s no surprise to me that a huge proportion of resistance is down to visibility fears. I know all about these!

"Following rejection from RADA at 18, I decided to quit my dream career of being an actress and keep my face away from the cameras using my voice instead to pave out a successful career.

"When I became wheelchair bound during my third pregnancy, depression hit and I wanted to hide - but thanks to NLP and the start of a personal development journey I instead found a passion within me to help others who were feeling trapped, to step up and get visible and that path has led me here.”

Anna is now passionate about helping other entrepreneurs tackle their fears so more business owners can successfully use podcasts to grow their businesses, particularly other female entrepreneurs.

Podcasting for Entrepreneurs with Anna Parker Naples.

Indeed, audio and podcasting continues to be a male dominated field, with 2020 stats showing that only 21 per cent of podcasts were hosted by women.

However, Anna continues to challenge this. She is proud to be the first British woman to write a book on Podcasting - the number one bestselling ‘Podcast with Impact: How to Start & Launch Your Podcast Properly’, while she is an international podcast host and an has helped other women launch over 300 successful podcasts since January 2020.

Anna said: "When you give a passionate, mission-led entrepreneur a podcast, magic happens, because in that moment of them choosing to share their knowledge and expertise and connect with someone else very directly human to human, a ripple effect is triggered.

"That advice will impact that listener, that listener will take action as a result and that message will be multiplied. I truly believe that with ’Podcasting for Entrepreneurs’ we are changing lives one listener at a time, because of the power of the messages that are being shared”.

Anna’s audio knowledge built up whilst wheelchair bound, when she was unable to work and travel and so dedicated her time to learning everything about the world of audio, also investing in a recording studio at home.

Having re-ignited her passion again she went on to become an award-winning voice actress and audio producer working with brands such as; Coca Cola, CBeebies, and FC Barcelona.

“I’ve been asked, why this and why now?" Anna said. “And the answer is that I’ve walked the walk and talked the talk and I can’t see anyone marrying the two specialisms in such a way that enthusiastic entrepreneurs can really get hold of something and practice it."

Podcasting for Entrepreneurs covers everything from the impact of a successful launch to growing, monetizing and strategizing your podcast.

Anna added: "Knowledge is key to launching a successful, profitable podcast.

"Episodes include the minute detail of which microphone to use and which platform is right, to formats to consider, to repurposing your podcast and how to land the best guests.

"Podcasting is both an art and a science. You have to get the basics right and when you do, there’s no limit to what you can achieve.”