Heath and Reach cafe needs 'major improvement' in latest food hygiene scores
Coffee and Cakes at Stockgrove Country Park, Brickhill Road, was given an overall rating of just '1' following an inspection on October 1.
It was handed the low score due to its management of food safety, which investigates the system or checks in place to "ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future".
However, its hygienic food handling was deemed to be 'good', and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was 'very good'.
Meanwhile, there was excellent news for other businesses in the Leighton Buzzard area, with six 'very good' ratings and one ‘good’ rating also handed out.
Rated 5 stars:
Costa, High Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated on October 28; Cafe Masala, Bower Lane, Eaton Bray – rated on October 23; Aspley Guise & Woburn Sands Golf Club Ltd at Golf Club, West Hill, Aspley Guise – rated on November 7; Golden Harvest, North Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated on November 6; North Sea Fish and Chips, North Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated on November 6; Sky 8, Bridge Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated on October 30.
Rated 4 stars:
Love Desserts at 9a Waterborne Walk, Leighton Buzzard – rated on October 2.
