Heath and Reach children complete 5k muddy challenge after school in aid of Royal British Legion

Five fabulous young friends from Heath and Reach have raised an impressive amount for the Royal British Legion by completing a 5k muddy challenge.

Kaidan Rowdon, Daisy Mowbray, Esme Lowe, George Allen and Riley Markland, who are all either aged 8 or 9 and attend St Leonard's Lower School, embarked on their tough task on November 11 in memory of fallen soldiers.

A few years ago, Kaidan started helping sell poppies with his parents for The Royal British Legion. It’s a charity that is so important to his family and close to their hearts as his Uncle Tom was sadly killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

Kaidan Rowdon, Daisy Mowbray, Esme Lowe, George Allen and Riley Markland

Due to the pandemic last year it wasn’t possible to go and sell poppies and Kaidan wanted to do something else to raise money so he chose to stand to attention for 11 minutes every day for 11 days.

This year he decided to arrange another fundraiser and asked his four friends if they would like to help him. They agreed on a 5k muddy run and with the help of their parents they set a date, time and lauched a justgiving page.

Straight after school on Remembrance Day they all got changed and ready to go. They started the run at 4.05pm and ran/walked/skipped and cartwheeled for the 5k around the Bryant’s Lane sports field.

The children have smashed their original target of £111, with the total now standing at just over £600. If you would like to donate then go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kaidan-daisy-riley-esme?fbclid=IwAR0y8AWeO-_16AVoRCHiV5mclhMUziussVqMmDMOyL9wsVNeSRxKrCs-R4sKaidan said: “I found it hard but we all encouraged each other - and it was good because we reached over our fundraising target! I’m proud of me and my friends.”

Approaching the finish line