Heath and Reach couple sign up to Ukrainian refugee scheme and offer spare room

A Heath and Reach woman has signed up to the government scheme to welcome Ukrainian refugees into her home.

Sally White, 60, and her husband, Tony, have applied to the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme, which allows UK individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to record their interest in supporting families fleeing the Russian invasion.

The couple had two relatives come to stay with them during lockdown, and feel that their village home is big enough to welcome in refugees.

Sally in the couple's spare room.

Sally told the LBO: "I just think that they are in a horrible situation. To be suddenly turfed out of your home is the most horrendous thing. I hope to support them and try and make them feel as welcome as possible.

"It's going to be short term, hopefully, but no-one [the Ukrainians] knows where they are going to go. That was my reasoning really. We've got a good size house and it was a case of what can we do?"

The family hope that the quiet village of Heath and Reach can provide a peaceful home for as long as the refugees need, and wonder if anyone else in LBO land has signed up.

Sally added: "It will probably be youngish women with small children. We have got grandchildren ourselves so we are very sympathetic to what it must be like to have part of your family ripped out and leave your partner behind.

"We would be happy for a young family to come and stay. Or equally, we're in Heath and Reach and it's quite sleepy so it might suit an old couple."

Sally noticed some negative comments on Facebook in relation to the government refugee scheme, so contacted the LBO to help spread some positivity.

She added: "There were some people being negative but I think people are often frightened about what they don't know.

"We have taken the decision to do it but it's got to be something you're committed to - it could be about nine months. I think if people are thinking about it then they need to explore it because it's certainly something worth looking at."

She also noted that if enough people in Heath and Reach and Leighton Buzzard sign up, then perhaps a community group for the refugees could be formed.

Sally concluded: "I'm quite excited to meet some people from another place and learn about their lives but I'm uncomfortable for the reason they've come. I'd much rather meet them in different circumstances.

"I hope that we get on well and that we can do everything we can to support them."