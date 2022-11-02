Could you help families in need to have a merry Christmas this year by donating gifts?

Leighton Buzzard Salvation Army is once again organising its annual appeal and is asking for "the help and generosity of the community" to donate new toys, gifts, sweets and chocolates for children and young people aged up to 16-years-old.

A Salvation Army spokesman said: "Last year 245 children received toys and gifts and the demand is expected to be greater this year. The Salvation Army will distribute the toys to children in the local area via social services and local groups. Please help us to make Christmas special for our local children."

Christmas Present Appeal - what could you donate?