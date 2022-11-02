Help Leighton Buzzard families in need by joining Christmas present appeal
Help spread some festive cheer
Could you help families in need to have a merry Christmas this year by donating gifts?
Leighton Buzzard Salvation Army is once again organising its annual appeal and is asking for "the help and generosity of the community" to donate new toys, gifts, sweets and chocolates for children and young people aged up to 16-years-old.
A Salvation Army spokesman said: "Last year 245 children received toys and gifts and the demand is expected to be greater this year. The Salvation Army will distribute the toys to children in the local area via social services and local groups. Please help us to make Christmas special for our local children."
Most Popular
The appeal runs from now until Saturday, December 10. The collection point is Dillamores Furnishers, High Street, open from Monday to Saturday from 9am until 2pm. Alternatively, The Salvation Army Hall in Lammas Walk will be open on Sunday, December 11, from 11.30am to 12.30pm to receive toys, gifts, sweets and chocolates.