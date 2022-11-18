Here's when you can see Father Christmas on his travels through Leighton-Linslade

Santa and his elves will start their busy schedule by making an appearance at the town light switch-on on Friday, November 25, which will well and truly get everyone into the festive spirit. Meanwhile, as well as his evening trips through the local streets during December, there are also plans for him to visit Morrisons and Tesco supermarkets.

A spokesman from the Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club, which organises his outings, said: "The discussions with Santa and his elves have been incredibly fruitful again this year! The route maps for his visit are being finalized and will be published soon, but the dates and general areas are now agreed. Santa will also be making a very special appearance at the Christmas Eve carols in the High Street, just before he leaves to go on his epic voyage of delivery."

When asked about his forthcoming visits, Santa replied: "Ho ho ho, I'm completely chuffed to snowflakes to be coming to visit the wonderful people of Leighton Linslade!"

Father Christmas is coming to town! Image: Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club.

If you would like to Donate to Santa and his worthy causes just Text Santa 2 to 70227 to donate £2 , Santa 5 to 70227 to donate £5, or Santa 10 to donate £10. Alternatively, you can follow the link to Santa’s just giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/RotarySanta2022

The dates are as follows:

Friday November 25, 6pm, Lights Switch On

Friday, December 2, 6pm, Cotefield Drive

Saturday, December 3, 5pm, Clarence Rd

Sunday, December 4, 5pm, South St/ Harrow Rd

Wednesday, December 7, 6pm, Meadow Way/Clipstone Park

Thursday, December 8, 6pm, Theedway

Friday, December 9, 5.30pm, Billington Park

Saturday, December 10, 5pm, Brooklands

Sunday, December 11, 4pm Sandhills '1'

5.30pm to 5.45pm Sandhills '2'

Monday, December 12, 6pm, Willow Bank Walk

Wednesday, December 14, 6pm, Chestnut Hill/ Rowley Furrows

Friday, December 16, 5.30pm, Bideford '1'

Saturday, December 17,10am to 3pm, Morrisons

Sunday, December 18, 10am to 3pm, Tesco

5pm, Bideford '2'

Monday, December 19, 6pm, Southcott/Mentmore Rd

Tuesday, December 20, 6pm, Heath and Reach

Wednesday, December, 6pm, Plantation Rd

Thursday, December 22, 6pm, Leeston Park

Friday, December 23, 6pm, Planets estate

Saturday, December 24, 6pm, High Street Carols

Supermarkets:10am to 11.30am; 11.30am to 1pm; 1pm to 2.30pm

Morrisons, December 17