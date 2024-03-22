Hilarious video shows bears getting their paws on a boat at Woburn Safari Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff at Woburn Safari Park posted this hilarious video on TikTok and it really is paw-some.
Thankfully, bears on a boat doesn’t have the same scary ring to it as snakes on a plane – so there’s no need to look away.
So how did it come about? OK, bear with me…
Advertisement
Advertisement
Well, with all the rain of late, a lake has appeared at the bear enclosure at Woburn, leaving one or two drizzly bears (geddit?) – so the park thought it would be a good idea to give them their own swan boat to explore.
And what do you know, they loved it – drifting around the lake, no doubt making sure they didn’t lose their bearings.