Hilarious video shows bears getting their paws on a boat at Woburn Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Woburn Safari Park posted this hilarious video on TikTok and it really is paw-some.

Thankfully, bears on a boat doesn’t have the same scary ring to it as snakes on a plane – so there’s no need to look away.

So how did it come about? OK, bear with me…

Bears on a boat at Woburn Safari Park

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, with all the rain of late, a lake has appeared at the bear enclosure at Woburn, leaving one or two drizzly bears (geddit?) – so the park thought it would be a good idea to give them their own swan boat to explore.