Hockliffe author celebrates as children's book she wrote for her husband's lockdown birthday is published

A woman who was inspired to write a children’s story about the family’s pet cat during lockdown has had her book published.

Alison Putman of Hockliffe decided to write a story about their beloved cat Kelly as a present for her husband’s birthday.

The book, Kelly At The Seaside, tells of a cat’s adventures on a trip to the seaside and is both fun and educational.

Children's author Alison Putman

Alison started the project in August 2021 while working from home during lockdown.

She said: “We have a beautiful cat daughter, called Kelly. She is more like a dog and follows us around, more with her dad, my husband Malcolm.

“They are so close and I thought I would make a story up. I was working from home and couldn’t get out much to buy anything, so thought I would do something different for Malcolm’s birthday.”

Kelly At The Seaside tells of how mum has to work and dad decides to take Kelly to the seaside and describes the fun they have on the beach, picnicking and paddling.

The book, Kelly at the Seaside, is beautifully illustrated and educational

Added Alison: “I have also added some little safety features in; Kelly must be strapped in the car, keep near when going to the beach, paddling safely as the tide can turn etc. I have tried to make the book fun but shows how you don't have to spend lots of money going out.

“I was also very conscious about not making the book too hard for children to be able to read. I did not want to include big, difficult words. I would love the book, which has beautiful illustrations, to be able to help children to start to read. It is not too long, so a great little book for bedtime, or if the child gets bored easily.

“I then had this mad idea of forwarding the book to a publishers, Olympia, so was very shocked when I was accepted and signed a contract in October 2021.”

Alison gave up her job in March, after nearly 19 years working for the Connells Group.