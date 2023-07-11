Hollywood star Brad Pitt rumoured to be filming Formula One film at a Linslade pub

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walks in the Paddock after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 08, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Has Hollywood royalty set up in a Linslade pub for the week?

The Globe pub, on Globe Lane, on the edge of the Grand Union Canal, has closed for the week to allow filming for a production for streaming service Apple TV+

And the word on the grapevine is that it’s for a film about Formula One racing starring none other than Brad Pitt.

A row of caravans for the film crew

Social media has been speculating ever since The Globe announced its closure, with The Brad Pitt flick tipped to be the production on location after the star was spotted in Northampton.

Brad Pitt was at the Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, for filming part of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex. He was even seen driving a racing car – but did not take part in any of the races.

Apple Studios confirmed in June that it had landed the sought-after Formula One racing feature from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

He will produce the feature alongside seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, Plan B Entertainment (“World War Z”), Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films (“Top Gun: Maverick,” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise).

Brad Pitt stars as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport.

On its Facebook page The Globe posted: “We will be closed next week from Monday 10th July to Friday 14th July for some filming taking place on the premises.

“Please do not use our car park on these days, as it will be needed for the crew - if you are going for a walk, you can park for free at Tesco for a small amount of time.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused, and we will be back open on Saturday 15th July.”

But it was keeping tight-lipped about the identity of the film.

The canal has also been impacted. The Canal and River Trust is warning boaters about restrictions during the week.

On its website it said; “Filming will take place at the Globe Inn Pub on the Grand Union Canal towpath.

“For continuity, boaters may be asked to wait for up to 30 minutes during takes.

“Visitor moorings outside the pub will be suspended for the duration of the filming.

“The towpath will remain open during filming but due to the presence of filming equipment, the towpath will be stewarded and you may be ask to wait for a few minutes during takes.”

A release date for Apex has not yet been set.