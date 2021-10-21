Hopes that Remembrance Sunday in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade will return to pre-Covid normality

Preparations are being made for this year's Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, with organisers hoping for a return to pre-pandemic normality.

Last year, with the country in lockdown, there was no parade, with short, socially-distanced services attended by limited numbers taking place. The public was asked to stay at home and watch online.

For 2021, the town council has said this week it is aiming for a fuller commemoration, stating: "This year we hope to return to pre-Covid normality, with the return of a parade from Lake Street to Church Square, wreath laying at the Leighton Buzzard war memorial and a service conducted in All Saints Church.

Social distancing at the limited 2020 Remembrance Sunday service

"To this end, temporary road closures will be in place for the morning of Sunday, November 14 for: Lake Street, Bridge Street, Church Square, Church Avenue, Pulford Road, Judges Lane, Market Square and the High Street.

"Wreath laying will take place following the national two minutes’ silence at 11am and a brief act of remembrance to be led by the Reverend Cate Irvine. The wreath laying will be followed by a service inside the church."

Following the success of last year’s live-streaming, the 2021 event will also be live-streamed to the town council’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LLTCNews and a recording will later be available from its website www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk.

The spokesman added: "Wreath laying and an act of remembrance will take place at the Linslade War Memorial at approximately 12.30pm, to be led by Father Bernard Minton. This event will be recorded and uploaded to the town council’s website later in the day.

2017 Remembrance Sunday