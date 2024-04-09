Hospice at Home Volunteers in Leighton Buzzard Need You

The charity is looking for new volunteers to spare a few hours per week...Would you like to make a real difference to someone’s life?Leighton Buzzard-based Hospice at Home Volunteers is looking for new volunteers.
By Sophie GilleardContributor
Published 9th Apr 2024, 13:34 BST
Are you aged 18+ and have the time to spare a few hours each week to volunteer – especially daytime during the week? The charity offers a free confidential befriending/support service to people with life limiting or terminal illnesses.

This can include popping round for a chat, accompanying on trips out and offering family and carers support and a break.

Alternatively, if you feel like yourself or someone you know could benefit from the support and help the charity is able to provide please also contact the charity,

Hospice at Home Advert
The service can really be life changing for providing both carers and clients support and a well deserved break.

For more information email Jaquie on [email protected] or [email protected].

Alternatively call them on 01525 854713.

