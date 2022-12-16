Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been rated as ‘GOOD’, following inspections at both Bedford and the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in August and September 2022.

The areas inspected were urgent and emergency care, maternity services, medical care and the Trust’s leadership.

This is the first Trust wide CQC rated inspection since the merger of Bedford Hospital and the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in April 2020.

A&E waiting times at both Bedford and Luton hospital need addressing according to a new CQC report

In the report, CQC inspectors made particular mention that the Trust was providing good standards of care to people and staff were working hard to ensure services were resilient to challenges.

In addition, the Trust’s work with other local healthcare partners, effective use of information and the culture leaders have built to support staff to meet patient need was also commended.

However, consistent pressures faced within urgent and emergency care services, like many NHS Trusts across the country, in terms of long A&E waiting times, was an area CQC inspectors highlighted as in need of particular focus to improve.

Significant improvements within maternity services at Bedford were also recognised, moving this particular service from an ‘inadequate’ to ‘requires improvement’ rating.

David Carter, Chief Executive at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are happy with the news of today’s ‘Good’ rating from the CQC. It demonstrates that we are continuing to provide patients with good quality care, in spite of all the pressures of recent years. This would not be achievable without the sheer hard work and determination of our amazing staff working relentlessly around the clock.”

He added: “We understand there is still work to be done… As a recently formed integrated Trust, this is a positive start on our journey from ‘good’ to ‘outstanding’.”

> Six of the Trust’s 16 services were inspected:

Two were rated good: medical care and urgent and emergency services at Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Three were rated requires improvement: maternity at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, and maternity and medical care at Bedford Hospital.

