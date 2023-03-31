Houghton Regis campaign group keeps up the pressure over plans for 100 new homes

Torrential rain didn't stop Friends of Windsor Drive Group - and their four-legged friends - taking part in a walk round the open space at Windsor Drive in solidarity with CPRE's March for the Countryside

Central Bedfordshire Council may have ‘paused’ its decision on the proposal to build 100 new homes on green space in Houghton Regis, but the Friends of Windsor Drive Group is carrying on its campaign regardless.

Spokesperson Jo Anderson said: “We recently took part in the CPRE’s (Campaign for the Preservation of Rural England) March for the Countryside.

"In spite of the torrential rain, more than 40 of our members and their four-legged friends walked around the open space at Windsor Green in a show of solidarity with CPRE.”

Friends of Windsor Drive Group with a message for Central Bedfordshire Council - Hands off our green spaces

She added: “It was to show appreciation of the wonderful countryside in Bedfordshire and to raise awareness of the threats to our precious green spaces like Windsor Drive.”

The group is particularly concerned that the council now wholly owns New Vista Homes and may get around promises to the community about keeping the land at Windsor Drive just as it is.

Jo said: “Through a subsidiary company, they may agree to develop and then let homes for private rent.”

The Friends now have South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous on their side.

A home-made poster gets the message across - Save Our Green Spaces

He said: “I am not supporting any increase in house building in my constituency at the moment until there is a commensurate increase in general practice capacity.

"We have had too many promises in the past that there would be increased primary care provision but this has not materialised.”

> The Group is planning a Coronation Picnic on Sunday, May 7. Find out more at www.friendsofwindsordrive.com or on Facebook – Friends of Windsor Drive Community Open Space