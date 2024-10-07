Houghton Regis care home receives 'outstanding' rating from CQC inspectors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in Houghton Regis has been rated ‘outstanding’ by inspection body the Care Quality Commission.

The Limes, run by health and social care service Optimal Living, received the overall top rating for its care for residents with learning and physical disabilities.

The residence, in Cumberland Street, received ‘outstanding’ ratings for three out of five areas including caring, effective and well-led.

The other two categories – safe and responsive – were rated good.

The team at The Limes. Picture: Optimal Living

The report praised the centre’s approach to support, allowing residents to ‘live their lives the way they choose’.

It read: “They were supported to be fully in control of the support they had and made choices in every single aspect of their lives. As a result of the outstanding support people received, they had been supported to achieve excellent outcomes in line with their own personal preferences and ambitions. Whilst people were unable to speak with us using verbal communication, they used signs and body language to show how happy and content they were living at the service.”

Relatives were quoted as saying they ‘could not fault any aspect of staffs’ support’ and another told inspectors they were ‘assured on a daily basis’ their loved one was ‘having the best of experiences’.

It was the home’s first visit by the CQC.

A spokesman for the team said: “The Limes is a service dedicated to helping people with learning disabilities lead enjoyable and healthy lives within a community setting.

“They achieve this by collaborating closely with those they support, their friends and family, and by leveraging the expertise of multidisciplinary teams in a co-production model. Recently, they were assessed by the CQC and awarded an Outstanding rating, a testament to their staff's dedication.”