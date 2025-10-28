House prices in Central Bedfordshire remained steady during August, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics

House prices in Central Bedfordshire remained steady during August, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The average house price in the area in the year to August was £359,914, a figure that was largely unchanged from July.

The lack of movement in Central Bedfordshire continues the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices grow by 6.8 per cent over the last year.

It means the area ranks fourth among the East of England’s 45 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Central Bedfordshire rising by £23,000 over the past year.

In the East of England region as a whole prices increased by 0.8 per cent, with the highest rise coming at Maldon in Essex, where properties increased on average by 13.3 per cent.

Meanwhile at the other end of the scale properties at Broxbourne in Hertfordshire lost 1.1 per cent of their value.

Nationally, UK house prices increased by three per cent in the year to August, reaching an average of £273,000.

The rate of annual growth slowed from 3.2 per cent in the 12 months to July, however there was variation across regions in England, with prices rising by 6.6 per cent in the north east, but falling by 0.3 per cent in London.

Reflecting on the figures chief executive at estate agents Douglas & Gordon James Evans said: "Many buyers who hit pause earlier in the year are now back in the market, encouraged by more stable rates and improving affordability.

"It’s a positive sign, but policy uncertainty ahead of the autumn Budget is already making some buyers cautious."

