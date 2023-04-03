News you can trust since 1861
Housebuilder behind Clipstone Park development shares a story with Leighton Buzzard school pupils

There was a focus on sustainable communities

By Erin RobertsContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:23 BST
Storyteller Helen Tozer with Clipstone Brook Lower School students
Youngsters at a Leighton Buzzard lower school shared a storytelling morning thanks to the company behind the Clipstone Park development.

Barratt David Wilson Homes was inspired by World Storytelling Day on March 20, with Year 3 children at Clipstone Brook Lower School getting the chance to hear interactive traditional stories from Helen Tozer.

The session finished with a discussion about how the modern construction industry can build for the future in a way that protects the natural world.

Marc Woolfe, head of sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “Educating young people on the importance of green living is key to protecting the future of our planet. The storytelling morning was a wonderful way to bring these messages to life, engaging the pupils and encouraging their imagination.”

Helen Tozer added: “We all really enjoyed the session; it was great to see the children getting so actively involved and gaining an understanding of the story themes.”

