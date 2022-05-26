Housebuilder plants over 500 trees at Aylesbury Vale village development

Housebuilder Dandara planted the trees at St Michael’s Park as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) project, which encourages people to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’, creating a legacy for future generations to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

Managing director of Dandara Northern Home Counties, Simon Pendlebury, said: "We prioritise open green spaces and planting trees wherever possible at our developments, so we are pleased to have planted over 500 trees at our St Michael’s Park development in honour of this historic occasion.

"We hope our residents will enjoy the greenery around them.”

The trees have been planted as part of the Queen's Green Canopy project