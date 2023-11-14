Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bedford College Group has welcomed £90,000 from the Connolly Foundation towards engineering skills being taught at a dedicated campus in Leighton Buzzard.

The campus is part of Central Bedfordshire College, which merged with The Bedford College Group (TBCG) earlier in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It had been designated to become an engineering hub delivering a variety of qualifications in the engineering sector.

The campus will help boost much needed skills in the area

Connolly Foundation Chief Operating Officer David Oldham said: “The Leighton Buzzard campus meets the Foundation’s objective of giving young people the opportunity to build careers. The equipment that we are funding will provide skills that are needed in the county. We are delighted to be part of this facility.”

The campus has been supported by South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous who also recognised the need to develop a high-class provision in the area.

He said: “The Central Bedfordshire College campus on Chartmoor Road in Leighton Buzzard is a really important facility which has been underused for too long. I warmly welcome the new apprenticeships and training opportunities and new engineering equipment we now have. Many employers are offering well-paid jobs to people with the qualifications which are being provided here, and I'm very pleased that we now have a high-quality offer in the town so people don't need to travel elsewhere and I'm grateful to The Bedford College Group for making this possible"

Advertisement

Advertisement

TBCG new group CEO Yiannis Koursis said: “This is a fast growing area and we look forward to forging more partnerships with employers and other organisations. We thank the Connolly Foundation for their generous support to the Group.”

The campus is now dedicated to delivering engineering Apprenticeship Standards from January 2024.

Employers in the area have highlighted a skills shortage within the engineering sectors, and have struggling to recruit for qualified engineers.