Huge fire destroys narrow boat on Grand Union Canal in Heath and Reach

A narrow boat was destroyed last night (August 11) on the Grand Union Canal as brave firefighters fought hard to kill the flames.

The boat was 60 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke and heat, with both of the town's fire engines and a rescue boat attending the scene.

Crew members were able to pump canal water through jets to battle the blaze.

The boat engulfed in flames. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At around 11.45pm Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a canal boat that had been 60 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke and heat, off Old Linslade Road, Heath and Reach.

"Two fire engines from Leighton Buzzard as well as one rescue boat from Bedford attended the incident and used five firefighters in breathing apparatus, as well as jets and torches to extinguish the fire safely.

"A water safe system was put in place by water technicians."

Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station stated: "Firefighters worked hard to extinguish a narrow boat on the Grand Union Canal which was fully involved in fire.”