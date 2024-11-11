Hundreds join in with poignant Remembrance Sunday services in Leighton-Linslade

Hundreds of members of the public along with veterans, uniformed organisations and dignitaries fell silent at 11am on Sunday at the Leighton Buzzard war memorial to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

While members of the community started to arrive in Church Square, the Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion played a beautiful selection of music.

Meanwhile, the parade set off from Lake Street led by a marching band, travelling down the High Street to form up in Church Square.

In a service lead by the Reverend Prebendary David MacGeoch, Vicar of All Saints, wreaths were laid at the memorial by those attending including dignitaries, serving members of the armed forces, veteran associations and uniformed organisations from within the town.

The Remembrance service in Leighton Buzzard (Image: LLTC)

This was followed by a service inside All Saints Church which was well attended and very moving.

A short service of remembrance was also held at the Linslade War Memorial lead by Rev’d Dr. Bernard Minton who was also joined by dignitaries, veterans, uniformed organisations and the local community to pay respects to residents of Linslade.

For those unable to attend, a live stream of the Leighton Buzzard service was available. A recording of the Linslade act of Remembrance was also made available via Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

A council spokesman said: “The town council would like to thank all those involved in the organisation of both services as well as all those in attendance. This was a moving and poignant community event as people came together as a town to remember the fallen.

Revd David MacGeogh at Leighton Buzzard war memorial (Image: LLTC)

“The council would also like to thank all those who contributed to this year’s display of knitted and crocheted poppies. We hope to continue adding to the displays in future so if you are interested in donating poppies for 2025, please get in touch with us.”