Hundreds of cases of domestic abuse tackled across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire thanks to new centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new project to reduce domestic abuse has already helped hundreds of people across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

More than 230 referrals have been made to the Chrysalis Centre which introduces clinical and behavioural support to prevent abuse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The centre brings together professionals from health care, criminal justice and behavioural change backgrounds to work with domestic abuse perpetrators, of any age, sex or risk level, to prevent or break the cycle of their behaviour. This includes spousal abuse, as well as abuse against children and parents.

Residents have been making use of the free service. Photo by saif71.com

It is open to self-referrals as well as to individuals or families recommended for help by organisations such as the police, care workers and medical staff.

The centre was set up in the autumn following a joint bid by the offices of Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Hertfordshire PCC David Lloyd pledged final funding of £300,000 to run the project for the next two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There has also been additional £1.2million from Hertfordshire Constabulary, and multiple local authority partners including Hertfordshire County Council.

Primarily, the project is being funded from a £39million Home Office scheme for 50 projects rolled out nationally over the next two years.

Mr Lloyd said: “This new ambitious service is aiming to reduce the number of victims in our county. The Chrysalis Centre are working with perpetrators to intervene and act before any harm is done. This is part of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Prevention First strategy which aims to put in place policies to tackle the root causes of crime.

“I look forward to seeing how the project develops and will be monitoring how it is reducing crime and harm and making Hertfordshire safer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Gilbertson said the take up of the centre’s free services was encouraging. She added: “We have been encouraging our officers to signpost people at risk of abusing their spouses or children to the project, as part of our commitment to tackling violence against women and girls.”

Domestic abusers are often repeat offenders with 83 per cent of male offenders repeating their offences within a six-month period. This makes intervening to stop their pattern of behaviour paramount to protect victims.