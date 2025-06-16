Hundreds of vehicles turn up for 10th annual Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy

The annual event is organised by Graham Munt and a team of volunteers who make sure that the day goes smoothly.

On Saturday, June 14, the crowds were treated to some amazing weather while they watched more than 200 trucks chug past. The convoy was followed by a family fun day at the Billington Showground.

The day raised around £25,000 for Scotty's Little Soldiers and the Air Ambulance Service.

Mayor of Dunstable, Cllr Sally Kimondo said: “I had the privilege of riding in one of the trucks, and the experience was unforgettable. The convoy showcased a remarkable array of vehicles and I was introduced to the enthusiastic drivers and teams who made the event possible.

“The local community rallied behind the convoy, with Dunstable residents lining the streets to offer their support through waves and cheers, adding a heart-warming touch to the proceedings.

“The enthusiasm for the event is already spilling over into next year, with many drivers eager to participate again. The dedication and passion of the truck drivers, coupled with their commitment to the cause, were evident throughout the day.”

This message was echoed by Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion. He said: “I’m a lifelong fan of big combustion machines of any kind – and the older the better – but I managed to pull myself away to also spend time talking to the drivers, owners and organisers

“A big shout out to Graham and all the volunteers that put this great event together, raising money for charity. Many people, including me, thrive on a strong sense of community and connection with others and that’s far more important than a bit of traffic once a year.”

The day was rounded off with an RAF fly-past by Lancaster Bombers and Boeing B-17 Flying Fortresses.

Graham said: “It was absolutely brilliant. The weather was amazing.”

