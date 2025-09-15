Cheers! The proms marked the end of the summer programme of eventsplaceholder image
Cheers! The proms marked the end of the summer programme of events

Hundreds pack park for Last Night of the Proms in Leighton Buzzard

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 15th Sep 2025, 12:33 BST
Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the end of Leighton Buzzard’s summer event programme at the Last Night of the Proms.

Despite the rain, crowds flocked to the event to enjoy an open-air cinema – with some fans braving two heavy downpours to watch Wicked.

The weekend finished with a dazzling Last Night of the Proms. Hundreds filled the park to enjoy an evening of live music, featuring the talented singer Lucy, the much-loved Hitchin Band, and special guest performer Graeme Danby. The grand finale was marked by a firework display, lighting up the night sky to the delight of the crowd.

This celebration marked the successful conclusion of the 2025 summer programme, bringing another season of community events to a memorable close.

Watching the performance

1. Last Night of the Proms

Watching the performance Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

A musical treat for the end of summer

2. Last Night of the Proms

A musical treat for the end of summer Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

Hundreds packed the park

3. Last Night of the Proms

Hundreds packed the park Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

Rain didn't dampen spirits

4. Last Night of the Proms

Rain didn't dampen spirits Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

Leighton Buzzard
