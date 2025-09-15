Hundreds pack park for Last Night of the Proms in Leighton Buzzard

Despite the rain, crowds flocked to the event to enjoy an open-air cinema – with some fans braving two heavy downpours to watch Wicked.
The weekend finished with a dazzling Last Night of the Proms. Hundreds filled the park to enjoy an evening of live music, featuring the talented singer Lucy, the much-loved Hitchin Band, and special guest performer Graeme Danby. The grand finale was marked by a firework display, lighting up the night sky to the delight of the crowd.
This celebration marked the successful conclusion of the 2025 summer programme, bringing another season of community events to a memorable close.