Hundreds pack park for Last Night of the Proms in Leighton Buzzard

Despite the rain, crowds flocked to the event to enjoy an open-air cinema – with some fans braving two heavy downpours to watch Wicked.

The weekend finished with a dazzling Last Night of the Proms. Hundreds filled the park to enjoy an evening of live music, featuring the talented singer Lucy, the much-loved Hitchin Band, and special guest performer Graeme Danby. The grand finale was marked by a firework display, lighting up the night sky to the delight of the crowd.