Hundreds tuck in to enjoy Leighton Buzzard's Big Lunch feast of food and entertainment

Hundreds of people enjoyed The Big Lunch in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground in Leighton Buzzard at the weekend despite changeable weather on Saturday and a rainy start to Sunday morning.

Mariachi Tequila delighted audiences with traditional Mexican music and modern songs with a Mexican twist. Local party band Revolve entertained throughout the weekend with renditions of popular modern tracks for the younger generations to dance to and some classic disco hits to toe-tap and enjoy whilst sampling the culinary delights on offer.

Visitors sampled tasty foods from a variety of food vendors all showcasing menus from around the world. Traditional Ghanaian cuisine was enjoyed alongside Indonesian, Sri Lankan and Lebanese delights, with French crepes and Spanish Churros catering for those with a sweeter tooth.

Big Lunch 2021

The weekend of entertainment was completed with Chinnor Silver Band performing under the bandstand for Music in the Park which enjoyed its largest turn out of the year so far. Music in the Park continues weekly until Sunday, September 5 with performances starting at 3pm. Last Night of the Proms and Picnic in the Park takes place on Saturday, September 11 from 7pm.