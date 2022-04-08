Hunt down the mice as Leighton-Linslade Children’s Trail celebrates tenth anniversary

The trail, which is a free event, is an ideal activity for families and children alike. Children’s Trail map can be downloaded from the town council’s website here or pick one up from either the library theatre or council offices in Hockliffe Street.

The original Trail was launched in 2012 with 22 individual pieces of artwork in and around the town centre. The artworks were inspired by many well-known children’s stories including those written by Mary Bassett who lived in Leighton Buzzard and was the author of the famous book “The Borrowers”.

The Guardian of the Trail is a small mouse who was created as a friendly communicator to children and gives messages and replies through the Children’s Trail Facebook and Instagram page. The Guardian is depicted on social media and related products. www.facebook.com/ChildrensTrail #ChildrensTrail

Leighton Buzzard Children's Trail is celebrating it's tenth birthday

The Guardian has invited many of his mice friends and family to visit during the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend 15th to the 18th of April. The mice will be visiting the town centre during these dates to walk the Children’s Trail and visit the shops. There will be 14 shops in and around the town centre where the mice will be staying in their small box houses placed in shop windows. Please remember not all shops open on Bank Holidays.

To enter a free lucky prize draw, the council welcomes any trail selfies you may wish to take by emailing them to [email protected] . Alternatively, you may post (or through the letterbox) to: Leighton-Linslade Town Council, The Whitehouse, Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1HD, or send via the Town Council’s social media channels.

The competition is open to all ages and abilities of children. Please note, should you be willing to allow the town council to use your child’s picture for publicity and promotion of the trail, a consent form must be completed for the council to use images and photographs of a young person aged up to 18 years old. Refusal of consent will not exclude your entry for the competition.