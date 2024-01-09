Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton Buzzard’s parish church is on the hunt for a new vicar.

The vacancy has arisen after the Rev Cate Irvine left in July last year to move to St Andrew's in Totteridge. She had been vicar of All Saints in Leighton Buzzard since 2019.

In an advert for the new role of Team Vicar, All Saints is described as having “a liberal Anglo-Catholic tradition and is part of the Ouzel Valley Team. In the heart of its community, All Saints has a rich and well supported liturgical and musical tradition. It is a civic church which has strong links with local schools, operates a coffee shop, has an employed office manager, verger, and musical director.”

The successful candidate must have a strong commitment to pastoral care and will encourage spiritual growth, value and be comfortable presiding over our wide range of services, support and develop the outward looking mission of the church in our growing town and population, be a ‘people-person’ who will fully embrace the life of the church and engage with the wider community and have the skills to offer All Saints as a training parish.

The vacancy also states the church has a committed PCC, a team of lay and retired ministers, and a five bedroom vicarage with a large garden next to the church.

There has been a church on the site since 1277 with much of the present building dating back to medieval times.