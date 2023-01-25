A new course in Central Bedfordshire is aiming to increase people’s maths skills.

The Bedfordshire Employment and Skills Academy (BESA) is running courses in Central Bedfordshire and Bedford.

Advertisement

The councils have jointly allocated £2.2 million funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to deliver the government’s new programme called Multiply.

A pile of calculators (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

It is designed to support residents aged 19 and over, who live or work in Central Bedfordshire or Bedford borough and don’t have a maths qualification (equivalent to GCSE grade C+).

BESA has developed courses which will help people develop their maths skills for everyday life including money skills, and shopping on a budget. Some courses include incentives to support learners, such as free food vouchers and goody bags of household essentials.

Advertisement

The courses are in person and virtual via Microsoft Teams, and there will be online courses to suit flexible learning.

Councillor Kevin Collins, Central Bedfordshire Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer these free courses which provide an opportunity for adults to boost their confidence with the maths they use at work and at home. They are suitable for anyone who feels they would like to improve their numeracy skills, so I would encourage residents to find out more on our website.

Advertisement

“BESA can deliver the courses to local businesses, helping boost the confidence of employees when it comes to numerical tasks like handling money and data. Parents may also benefit, as the courses could help them support their children with homework outside of work.”