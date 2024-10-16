Disabled youngsters were paired one-to-one with teenage helpers from local schools, as they enjoyed activities from arts and crafts to sports and singing.

The children were lucky enough to be involved in the Leighton Buzzard Mencap Summer Holiday Club – and you can take a look at our photo gallery and see the fun that was had.

Gaye Beattie, chair of Leighton Buzzard Mencap, and Vanessa Aquilina, project coordinator, said: "The children and young people were offered a wide range of activities, and every day was different. Swimming, tobogganing, archery, rock climbing, sailing, canoeing and skiing, were all on the programme, as well as circus skills, crafts, sports, and music workshops. We even visited a pig sanctuary.

"And we ended the three weeks with our annual bring-and-share family picnic, complete with steel pan band, animal petting farm and a very entertaining magic show."

The highlights included watching the youngsters try out new experiences and "achieve things that they didn’t think they could do" – as well as seeing the volunteers "flourish" in their role as befriender.

Meanwhile, the club offers "a huge benefit" to parents – the rare opportunity for time to themselves to rest, knowing that their child is happy and safe. It may also offer an opportunity for parents to spend quality time with the child's siblings.

Gaye and Vanessa added: "The children benefit from the chance to experience a wide variety of activities which they would otherwise not have the opportunity to try, to socialise, to build up a rapport with their one-to-one student, and to have their very own club which is not open to their siblings.

"One of the children overcame a fear of heights on the climbing wall, which was a major achievement. Another young person took part in activities and was able to communicate his needs, something he had previously struggled hugely with. One of our new children was worried about not knowing anyone, but she got stuck in to making new friends.

"There were small achievements every day, in confidence, in taking part and in sociability."

If you can't wait until next year, Leighton Buzzard Mencap runs a weekly playgroup for pre-school children, their siblings and parents – Opportunity Group,, 10am to 11.30am, Thursdays (term time) at the Children’s Centre.

They also run a youth club called High 5s for eight to 17-year-olds, and an adult club for those over 18, Friends Within. Both these evening groups need more volunteers – if you are interested, please get in touch.

Gaye and Vanessa added: "Leighton Buzzard Mencap Holiday Club began 35 years ago and although its ethos remains the same, it has changed a lot over the years.

"Literally hundreds of children and volunteers must have passed through during that time, and this is a wonderful opportunity to be able to sing the praises of the enthusiastic team of voluntary leaders, without whom there would not be a Holiday Club.

"They are all committed to providing the best possible experience for these young people and their families.

"Many of the members of our leadership team started off listening to us in a sixth form assembly, and now, however many years later, they take annual leave and arrange their own childcare to travel back to Leighton Buzzard from all over the country for these three special weeks in the summer."

Leighton Buzzard Mencap would like to say a huge thank you to its student volunteers, who gave up their summer holiday time to spend with the children.

"Without them, Holiday Club simply cannot run," said Gaye and Vanessa. "Leighton Buzzard should be very proud to have so many sixth formers students who would volunteer to do such a worthwhile job in enhancing the lives of local children with disabilities.

"And we wouldn’t be able to reach all these wonderful young people without the ongoing support of the staff at Cedars and Vandyke Upper Schools. They work closely with us to get the message out and put so much effort into helping us get the cohort we need to make Holiday Club a success year on year."

The charity also wishes to thank the National Lottery and Central Bedfordshire Council, from which it receives funding.

1 . 'We are sailing, we are sailing' Volunteers and children enjoyed being out on the water at Willen Lake. Photo: Leighton Buzzard Mencap Photo Sales

2 . All smiles The holiday club is a great opportunity to make friends. Photo: Leighton Buzzard Mencap Photo Sales

3 . Splish splash Swimming is a favourite activity of the children. Photo: News Photo Sales