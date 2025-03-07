In Pictures: Bedfordshire children celebrate World Book Day 2025

Youngsters from Leighton Buzzard, Biggleswade and Bedford let their imaginations flow as they created some colourful costumes for the charity event.
The county saw characters from ‘Where’s Wally?’ and Willy Wonka to Wednesday and the Wizard of Oz gang, as pupils honoured their favourite fictional heroes.
World Book Day is a “reading for fun” charity based in the UK and Ireland which aims to offer “every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own”. Click here to find out more.
