In pictures: Brooklands School amazes audiences with performances of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Brooklands School is celebrating the success of two incredible performances of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The cast comprised pupils across all year groups who worked together to tell the tale that follows the journey of a dreamer.

The shows were performed on June 28 and 29.

The award-winning musical written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice introduces us to Joseph, the son of Jacob and one of 12 brothers. He is given a coat of many colours by his father, which is symbolic of his favour and an object of his brothers' jealousy. Joseph is sold into slavery by his brothers and then overcomes many challenges in the face of adversity.

The cast dazzled audience members with show-stopping numbers such as 'Close Every Door', 'Go, Go, Go, Joseph' and 'Any Dream Will Do'.

Bethan Albone, director of music said: "We are so proud of all pupils who have been involved in the production. The cast have put an incredible amount of time and effort into rehearsals. Their hard work, dedication and commitment really shone though to make the show a huge success. Our Year 8 crew were incredibly professional behind the scenes, and pupils also made Joseph's coat under the guidance of the art department."

The production received stellar reviews too. One audience member and parent said: "It's been great watching her performance and confidence grow throughout the year under the tutelage of you and your team, culminating in the two performances which were a rip-roaring success.

"All the cast and crew did an amazing job and should all be very proud. It must have taken a huge amount of time and hard work by everyone to pull together and deliver a show to such a high standard as this. It was a delight to see such enjoyment on all the performers' faces and the wonderful memories will no doubt stay with all involved, as with us, forever.”

Another added: "Thank you so much for the wonderful production that you put on last week. Yet again, it was a beautiful well-choreographed performance and it sounded amazing. The quality of the singing was very impressive and to get different harmonies together to sound so lovely was very professional.

"You do not only give these children the opportunity to perform on the stage, but you give them a space to belong to be part of a group to feel safe in their connections. It is more than just singing that you give the children when you dedicate all your time and energy into these performances. As parents, we truly appreciate this as it brings calm, friendship, achievement, and belonging into their lives".

Well done to all pupils who took part. You are a credit to Brooklands School.

