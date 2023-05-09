Ready for their close ups

The residents of Garland Way made the most of the sunshine on Sunday for the Big Coronation Lunch, with around 30 people enjoying food, quizzes and the chance to have a photo as King and Queen!

The street was closed and the trestle tables brought out as residents and friends gathered for the event.

There were games for the children with prizes and a quiz to test everyone’s knowledge of royalty.

Cheers for the King

They also got to sample the Coronation quiche, with spinach, broad beans and tarragon.

A fairground style board, with a likeness of King Charles in his Coronation robes with royal guards, along with corgis, proved popular for photos.

Last year families in the street held a Platinum Jubilee event, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II ascending the throne.

Ahead in the royalty game

Even the little ones joined in