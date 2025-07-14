In pictures: Crowds flock to scorching Leighton-Linslade Carnival

The procession on July 12 was led by a group of colourful performers from Luton Carnival who set the tone for the day.

But the stars of the event were the carnival court – senior princess Beatrix and princesses Olivia and Emily.

Town mayor David Bligh and Rotary president Chris Roberts were joined by June and Chris Stanley to judge the entries. June was a carnival queen back in 1977 – and she and Chris are the proud grandparents of this year’s senior princess.

And they had a very tough job to decide the winners.

The schools class was very closely fought, with the points difference being just two. Clipstone Brook Association won the class just pipping Pulford PTA – but both floats were outstanding and those who built and manned them should be very proud.

The open section was won by first-time entrants Totally Leighton Buzzard/Repair Shop with Rotary’s “Yes We Can” in second and Reclaim Life in third place.

The walking section was won this year by Friends of Bev Power. Bev was a committee member of Carnival for nearly 25 years and sadly passed away very recently. The group was formed by her friends and included her husband, mother and other close relatives. Second place was taken by TS Ocean Naval Cadets with Leighton Buzzard Ramblers in third place.

The Peter Lymbery Memorial Trophy for procession entry with most points was won by Clipstone Brook Association, again with a margin of just two points.

The Doreen Rolls Memorial Trophy for enthusiasm was also won by Clipstone Brook Association, this time with a margin of just a single point.

A new trophy this year, Anne Guess Memorial Trophy for exceptional contribution to Carnival, was awarded to the family of Beverley Power in recognition of the huge contribution she made to the carnival for so many years. It was presented to her husband John and son Josh.

Mark Freeman, Leighton-Linslade Carnival chairman, said: “Many thanks to all who braved the heat to support us. The procession was shorter than we would have liked and not helped by two no-show floats.

“The committee of the carnival would like to thank all the performers, the Bedfordshire Hospital Radio who hosted the arena all day, and J Pierce who provided all the trailers used on the day, Leighton-Linslade Town Council and everyone else who helped make this day a success – despite competition from another event that for the second consecutive year has chosen the same weekend as carnival.

“We look forward now to Carnival 2026 on July 11, 2026 – if anyone is interested in helping us organise this please contact us at [email protected]”

