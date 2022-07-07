In pictures: Fun and festivities at St Mary's Carnival in Edlesborough

Residents rejoiced as St Mary’ Carnival in Edlesborough returned with colour and charm after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, July 2, families watched an impressive float procession with an important theme about protecting the environment, whilst they were also treated to stalls, food and plenty of entertainment.

A carnival spokeswoman said: “It was a resounding success and so well supported by our local community.

“The float procession and marching clubs really made an effort to reflect the ‘Save our Planet’ theme.

"Houses and shops along the way created some great displays, with a bee theme proving to be very popular. Cups and prizes were awarded to the lucky winners.”

The arena events kicked off with the popular dog show, while local dance and theatre clubs also graced the arena, along with Rock Chorus and Exercise.

The spokeswoman said: “It was very entertaining for all.

"The finale was a tug of war, sponsored by Anytime Fitness and won by the ‘Future Committee’ team.

“Food stalls and the Tea Tent were busy all afternoon serving cakes, tea, burgers, hot dogs and fish and chips.

"Meanwhile, the fair rides were very popular with our younger visitors - and some of the mums and dads!”

She added: “We would like to thank the Carnival Committee, stall holders, advertisers, suppliers, and most of all, the visitors who made this a memorable day.

“The weather held off, it was a warm afternoon with some menacing clouds. The rain came later and provided the most stunning rainbow after all the set down was done.”

