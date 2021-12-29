IN PICTURES: Leighton Buzzard theatre groups thrilled to be back on stage again

Leighton Buzzard Saturday Children's Theatre and The Advance Theatre Company were thrilled at being able to perform again after pandemic restrictions had curtailed their activities. The show must go on... and it did x3!

LBCT last performed together in March 2020 when they took to the stage for four fully staged performances of Oliver! A week later all sessions were cancelled and although sessions were held virtually it was not until September 2021 that the group was able to meet again at face-to-face weekly sessions.

The Advance Theatre Company last performed in December 2019 at Leighton Buzzard Theatre with their Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas 2019 and again, although producing two virtual concerts, did not meet face to face until September 2021.

In November the older members of LBCT joined Advance on stage at The Vandyke Theatre in All Together Now, a global event where thousands of theatre companies from across the globe performed the same show over one weekend. Highlights included songs from Mary Poppins, The New World, Newsies, Frozen, High School Musical, Rent, Les Miserables, Into the Woods and many more.

In December LBCT performed their Sing Out event at The Vandyke Theatre singing festive songs and delivering fun monologues. The event raised £480 for Macmillan Cancer Support. A community concert at Laburnum Court Sheltered Housing added a further £117 making a total of £597 for the charity.

The Advance Theatre Company followed this with Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas 2021 which raised £300 for The Leighton Linslade Helpers. The performance at The Vandyke Theatre included many Christmas favourites including O Holy Night, Baby It's Cold Outside, Merry Christmas Everyone, a visit from Santa and a retelling of The Grinch That Stole Christmas.

Over the past 26 years LBCT have raised funds for local, national and international charities by putting of performances of musicals, plays and concerts. Advance joined in with this in 2014.

LBCT and Advance are run entirely by volunteers and have groups for children and young people aged 6-18 and 18 plus for the Advance Theatre Company which meet weekly in Leighton Buzzard and Heath and Reach. Members learn stagecraft, musical theatre skills , improvisation technique and much more under the direction of qualified teachers and performing arts professionals. More details at www.lbct.org

