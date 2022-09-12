In Pictures: Leighton-Linslade pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

At All Saints Church, townsfolk have been visiting to pray, light candles and lay flowers, giving thanks for the life and service of the late monarch.

The church will be open between 10am and 3pm every day for those who wish to pay their respects, and books of condolences are available in All Saints and at the White House council offices.

The Leighton-Linslade Helpers also released a tribute to Her Majesty on social media.

It stated: "As a charity, we are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we send our love and prayers to the Royal Family during this sad time. We thought it would be respectable to share a few of our volunteer's statements on the Queen's passing."

One read: "Queen Elizabeth came to the thrown in the year I was born. She has been one great lady who gave everything to this country. She is at peace now with her beloved Philip. God save our Queen"

Another read: "I am very saddened that her majesty the Queen had passed away she was an amazing lady and the only queen I knew, may she now rest in eternal peace with her love of her life Prince Phillip sleep tight."

Town pubs have paid tribute to Her Majesty, too.

The Golden Bell posted on social media to say: "Very sad news. You served the country with absolute devotion. RIP Ma'am."

A toast to Elizabeth II was held at The Black Lion on September 9.

Meanwhile, Vandyke Upper School marked the passing of the Queen Elizabeth II with a minute's silence on the Friday.

Headteacher, Tim Carroll, said: “Friday was a strange day touched with sadness and tribute.

"It was an important day in the life of our country and a day we wanted to mark for students so that they remember it and learned from the occasion.

"This was a news story about shock and sadness but also celebration of a life, longevity and great achievement.

"Every student knew about and took an interest in this and wanted to talk about it.”

He added: "As in many schools Vandyke students observed a minute’s silence at midday – a time when church bells rang out in many places.

“I was pleased to welcome local MP Andrew Selous into school on this special occasion.

“He spent time in school with us before he went back to Parliament for a midday sitting of the House of Commons. Andrew visited tutor time activities and lessons when all students had opportunities to reflect and to learn more about The Queen’s life and her legacy.

“This week [September 12] we will be holding assemblies looking back over the decades of her reign to help students appreciate the changes that we have seen and how the Queen was an enduring constant throughout the remarkable events of the past 70 years.

"It is an important opportunity to build cultural capital and to bring recent history to life for students.”

Monday, September 19, has been confirmed as the date for The Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

This will be a bank holiday and schools will be closed on this day.

Andrew Selous, MP for South West Bedfordshire, told the LBO: “We are mourning not just our Queen and Head of State, but a greatly loved monarch, a constant rock of stability in all our lives.

"I will never forget the great day she came to Whipsnade and Priory View. We were all on tenterhooks as to how the baby elephant, to whom she was feeding a banana, would behave.

"Her life of service, working until two days before her death, should continue to inspire us all, along with her calm dignity and grace and great kindness.”

After his visit to Vandyke on Friday, Mr Selous went straight to Parliament where he made a speech in tribute to the Queen.

1. Tributes to the Queen The book of condolence at the White House. Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

2. 'The Greatest Queen in the World' A touching message in memory of Her Majesty. Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

3. Words of comfort Paying tribute at All Saints Church. Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

4. Elizabeth II A knitted tribute to The Queen. Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales