In Pictures: Leighton Town Football Club step closer to keeping new entrance

The council decided not to object to a restrospective application for two new turnstiles and two new booths at Leighton Town Football Club - which it had to install or face relegation from its promotion to Step 4.

The club was working to tight deadlines from the FA, and third party advice that planning permission would not be required turned out to be "erroneous". However, the goal of keeping their new features and Step 4 status is now looking more likely.

Chair of Leighton Town Football Club, Sean Downey, said: "We are delighted to learn that there are no objections from the town council to our retrospective planning application for our new turnstiles and gates. As I have said before, we have a positive relationship with our local councillors and mayor, who understand the importance of both our football and non-football contributions to the local community.

"We had to complete this work very speedily to meet the requirements of the FA following our recent promotion, which left very little time for proper consultation.

"However, we have taken every care to minimise the impact on local residents as we do with all aspects of our work and many supporters and visitors to the club have commented very favourably on the design and the extra security the new entrance provides for all three clubs at Bell Close."

The application is now in the hands of Central Bedfordshire Council, which will decide whether or not to approve the changes.

As well as the new booths and turnstiles, the club was required to extend both the officials changing room and the away changing room, as well as widen the pitch by relocating the internal perimeter fencing to create more room.

In total the work has cost in the region of £70,000 with £35,000 coming from a successful funding bid to the FA. The rest was funded by the club with support from its partners and sponsors.

To view the application, visit the Central Bedfordshire planning portal and use the code: CB/24/02175/FULL.

2 . The gates to success The new gates. Image: Sean Downey. Photo: Sean Downey Photo Sales