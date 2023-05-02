News you can trust since 1861
Thousands flocked to the May Day celebrationsThousands flocked to the May Day celebrations
Thousands flocked to the May Day celebrations

In pictures: More than 20,000 people flocked to Leighton Buzzard’s annual May Fayre

The fayre returned for the first time since 2019

By News reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:32 BST

More than 20,000 people turned out in the sunshine for the return of Leighton Buzzard’s Rotary May Fayre.

Crowds flocked to the fayre, with around 50 charities and businesses setting out their stalls in High Street and Parsons Close recreation ground. There was Maypole dancing from Pulfords School, a large display of motor scooters and the fun of the fairground.

It’s the first time the fayre has been held since 2019, after being on hold for three years because of the pandemic.

Charities have been quick to thank the Leighton Linslade Rotary Club, who organised the event.

Dani Harding from Friends Within MENCAP said: “We have had our best ever May Day raising over £400 for our charity, it was brilliant.”

And Challenging-behaviour Counselling Wellbeing Foundation said: “Thank you very much for the May Day Fayre; very smooth organisation, set up and on the day organisation.”

FoxDenton Gin and Spice Island both reported they had busy and profitable days and Rotary were delighted that MP Andrew Selous and mayor Farzana commented so positively on the event and the contribution of Rotary to the community.

Richard Johnson OBE from the Leighton Linslade Rotary Club said: “On the entertainment front all the attractions provided a family friendly backdrop throughout the day but special mention must go to the RAF Halton Band in the High St and the Jez Avery Stunt Show in the Recreation Ground who thrilled the assembled crowds – and of course there was the fabulous Spitfire Fly Past by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.”

Rotary will do it all again in 2024. If you would like to know more about Rotary go to the website here.

Musical entertainment at the fayre

1. May Day Fayre

Musical entertainment at the fayre Photo: Tony Margiocchi

The event got a big thumbs up from this youngster

2. May Day Fayre

The event got a big thumbs up from this youngster Photo: Tony Margiocchi

The day was jam-packed with fun and games

3. May Day Fayre

The day was jam-packed with fun and games Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Taking aim at the bullseye

4. May Day Fayre

Taking aim at the bullseye Photo: Tony Margiocchi

