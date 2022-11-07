In Pictures: Movie-themed 'house of horrors' raises over £600 for charities

A horror-filled Halloween display in Pitstone has raised £600 for Rett UK and Windmill Pre-School.

Creative couple, Lin and Pete Howarth, invited residents to their Gruelling Graveyard and House of Horrors on October 31, in exchange for donations to two charities close to their hearts. The “Halloween mad” pair were raising money to help Ivinghoe's Windmill Pre-School afford new garden furniture, while funds will also go towards Rett UK in honour of Lin's neighbour, brave teenager Frankie Ross.

Lin told the LBO: "We had an exhausting couple of days but it was so worth it. On Sunday 30th we had invited parents with children who had additional needs to come for a private viewing in a calm and non-scary environment. This included a visit from beautiful Frankie and her carer, Nicky.

"Monday 31st was a very early start and we finished set up just after 3pm! The main events started with the clown room and then guests could go into the maze. We had a variety of film characters alongside our live actors, Sam and Kaidon, who were superb."

Rett UK provides support to families of those with Rett Syndrome, which is a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development. Lin's neighbour, Frankie, has the condition - and it was she who first inspired Lin to hold the annual fundraiser.

Meanwhile, Windmill Pre-School will be putting the money raised towards new garden furniture.

Paying tribute to the couple, Emma McEnteggart, preschool manager and neighbour, said: "They are an amazing family! Their display was heaving; I have never seen so many people on our little street."

Lin and Pete would like to thank everyone who donated.

Emma added: "It was really heartwarming to see so many people enjoying themselves and socialising. They held it last year but because of Covid, it wasn't on the same scale; this year it was back and bigger and better!"

The money raised will help the pre-school afford new garden furniture, including new benches where parents and children can read together, and a new shed for storage.

1. Howarth's Halloween display Chucky and his bride. Photo: News Photo Sales

2. Howarth's Halloween display There were ghoulish characters ready to scare trick or treaters - including this The Ring themed one. Photo: News Photo Sales

3. Howarth's Halloween Display Scary skeletons and chilling circus costumes. Photo: News Photo Sales

4. Howarth's Halloween display Yikes! 'Alien' has arrived on planet Earth! Photo: Lin Howarth Photo Sales